Liverpool suffered a disastrous start to 2023 as Bryan Mbuemo scored Brentford’s third.

Brentford took a two-goal lead going into half-time, and Jurgen Klopp panicked by bringing on three players at the break.

It temporarily worked for Liverpool, who scored their first of the game to provide them with a lifeline.

However, late into the second half, Mbuemo bullied the Liverpool defence and slotted home to sink the Merseyside club.

Pictures from BEinSports, Sky Sports, and NBC Sports.

 

