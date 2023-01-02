Liverpool suffered a disastrous start to 2023 as Bryan Mbuemo scored Brentford’s third.
Brentford took a two-goal lead going into half-time, and Jurgen Klopp panicked by bringing on three players at the break.
It temporarily worked for Liverpool, who scored their first of the game to provide them with a lifeline.
However, late into the second half, Mbuemo bullied the Liverpool defence and slotted home to sink the Merseyside club.
Mbeumo just picked Konate's pocket
Bryan Mbeumo finishes off Liverpool with The Silencer
