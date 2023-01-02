Liverpool suffered a disastrous start to 2023 as Bryan Mbuemo scored Brentford’s third.

Brentford took a two-goal lead going into half-time, and Jurgen Klopp panicked by bringing on three players at the break.

It temporarily worked for Liverpool, who scored their first of the game to provide them with a lifeline.

However, late into the second half, Mbuemo bullied the Liverpool defence and slotted home to sink the Merseyside club.

Mbeumo just picked Konate's pocket ? Is that game over?! Liverpool are furious but Brentford now lead 3-1 ? pic.twitter.com/S4Rgz5cAPv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2023

Bryan Mbeumo finishes off Liverpool with The Silencer ? (via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/EoGf7PkkvI — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 2, 2023

Pictures from BEinSports, Sky Sports, and NBC Sports.