(Video) Mee forces Konate scrappy own goal as Brentford lead Liverpool

Brentford FC Liverpool FC
Brentford have taken a first-half lead against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Monday night’s Premier League clash at the Community Stadium.

The Bees, who are without talisman Ivan Toney, are on course to take all three points thanks to a 20-minute goal from centre-back Ben Mee.

Mee’s effort, which resulted in an own goal by defender Ibrahima Konate will not make any compilation videos, but Thomas Frank won’t care one bit.

Check out the moment the ball ricocheted off Liverpool’s number five before finding it’s way into the back of Alisson’s net below.

