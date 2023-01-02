(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain heads home after sensational Alexander-Arnold assist to give Liverpool lifeline

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed home from a fantastic Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery to pull one back for Liverpool against Brentford.

Brentford went into half-time with a two-goal cushion, and Jurgen Klopp didn’t mess around at the break, making three substitutions.

It was two players who started the game who linked up to give Liverpool a lifeline, however, with Oxlade-Chamberlain heading home from an Alexander-Arnold cross.

 

Pictures from BeIN Sports, Sky Sports, and NBC Sports.

It was a brave decision from Klopp to make the triple change, but Liverpool started the second half brightly.

