West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips again after initially looking at him in the summer.

The England international ended up moving from Leeds to Man City, but West Ham had also been keen on a potential £50million deal for him, according to Football Insider.

Now it looks like the Hammers could look into signing Phillips again, with David Moyes a big fan of the 27-year-old and assessing options in the transfer market amid fears of losing Declan Rice in the summer.

If Rice does leave, Phillips could be ideal to ensure West Ham remain strong in midfield, though of course it won’t be easy to replace a talent like Rice.

Phillips was a top performer at Leeds but just hasn’t been able to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium so far, so it could be that he’ll be heading for a speedy exit.

It will be interesting to see if City give up on their summer signing already, or if he could still earn his place in Pep Guardiola’s side in the second half of the season.