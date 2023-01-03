Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

According to a report from RMCsport, Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking options and they have identified the 24-year-old French international as a potential target.

However, they are not the only Premier League club looking to sign the Bundesliga forward and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool will need to add more goals to their squad, especially after the underwhelming numbers from summer signing Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has performed well on the whole but his finishing leaves a lot to be desired.

The Reds have been overly reliant on Mohamed Salah for goals this season and the signing of Kolo Muani will add more depth to their attack.

Apparently, the Bundesliga star could cost around €60 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to spend that kind of money for the player.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need to bring in an alternative to Harry Kane and the 24-year-old could share the goal-scoring burden alongside the England international.

Kolo Muani can play in wide areas as well as a center forward. He has 8 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and he has the potential to thrive in a top club like Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Reds will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well, and splashing out a sum of around €60 million on a backup attacker might not be a sensible bit of business.