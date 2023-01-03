Antonio Conte turns to Italy in search of new midfield star with offer submitted

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a loan offer to sign Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi in order to address their midfield issues.

Antonio Conte has only Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma to call upon for the near future following the injury picked up by Rodrigo Bentancur at the World Cup but despite this setback, the Italian coach stills needs another man for the middle of the park.

In order to address this problem, Tottenham have put forward a loan offer to Atalanta to sign Malinovskyi, which includes an option to buy the Ukrainian permanently, if certain conditions are met across the loan deal, reports Corriere della Sera.

Malinovskyi has been with Atalanta since 2019 and has played 142 times for the Italian club – scoring 30 goals and assisting a further 28.

According to the report, West Ham are also interested in the midfield player and could challenge Spurs for the Atalanta star, but are yet to make an offer.

The Ukrainian is very much needed by Conte and would bring some creativity to a team that requires it throughout the second half of the season.