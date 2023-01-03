Arsenal are at a crucial stage of negotiations over the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, while Chelsea have also made initial contact over the possible deal.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert confirming that Arsenal have improved their bid for Mudryk, offering an initial €50million plus add-ons for the Ukraine international.

Arsenal sources are supposedly not too keen to give much else away at this crucial stage of negotiations, however, so we may have to wait a little longer to see if the structure of the deal is satisfactory to Shakhtar.

“Arsenal bid for Mudryk is in excess of €50m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, sources don’t want to enter into details as it could be key moment of the negotiation,” Romano said.

“Arsenal are pushing, they are trying their best and the player is absolutely keen on the move.

“Chelsea also had contacts to explore the situation but they’d only act if Arsenal move will collapse. Arsenal remain the priority.”

Mudryk has been in outstanding form this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, so it’s not surprising to see top clubs battling for him this January.

Arsenal would surely benefit from adding the 21-year-old to their options in attack, especially after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, while Chelsea also surely need to bring in an upgrade on flops like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.