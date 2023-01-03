Exclusive: Arsenal have held talks with another transfer target as well as Mudryk

Arsenal have held talks with the agent of Joao Felix, while Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update on the Gunners’ other possible transfer plans this January.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is the priority for Arsenal, according to Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, while there has also been contact over Felix, and interest in Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

Arsenal have made a great start to the season, surpassing all expectations by going seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but they’ll surely need to keep investing in their squad if they want to stay there.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t have the kind of squad depth that Pep Guardiola has at Manchester City, so there’s surely room for the likes of Mudryk, Felix or Danilo.

For now, it looks like AFC are focusing on negotiating for Mudryk, but it seems Felix could also be an option, if a bit too expensive for them at the moment, while a new midfielder could be a priority later in January.

“For now, Arsenal’s focus is on Mudryk, but they could discuss the midfield situation later in the transfer window,” Romano said.

“Despite the links with Danilo they never made an official bid; just following the player, so the situation is still quiet plus Palmeiras don’t need money after selling Endrick.

“Arsenal have had contacts with Jorge Mendes over Joao Felix, but the deal is considered too expensive at the moment, with current conditions being around €18-19m between the loan fee and salary to be covered.”

Felix could surely be a decent alternative in case a move for Mudryk falls through, even if the Portugal international hasn’t been at his best for some time.

Arteta has surely shown he’s a good enough manager to perhaps revive Felix’s career, just as he did when he signed Martin Odegaard after his difficult spell at Real Madrid.