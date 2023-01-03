Arsenal recruitment staff reportedly admire Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but it looks like they remain unlikely to be major players in this transfer battle with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The England international has been a world class performer for Dortmund and also had a really impressive World Cup, showing his quality on the biggest stage.

Arsenal haven’t been able to compete for players of this calibre in recent times, but The Athletic have now admitted that recruitment figures inside the Emirates Stadium like Bellingham.

Still, even if the Gunners qualify for the Champions League, it would still be difficult for them to get ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race for the 19-year-old, who would also cost somewhere in the region of €150million, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool urgently need someone like Bellingham, so Reds fans will be relieved to hear they remain one of the favourites for the teenager.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield and Bellingham looks like the perfect long-term successor to Jordan Henderson, though Madrid would also surely do well to replace ageing duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.