Carragher thinks Jurgen Klopp should consider forgotten Liverpool man when making new signing

Liverpool’s season is not going to plan as the Reds suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Brentford on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit sixth in the Premier League table and have been putting in poor performances all season long with many Liverpool fans blaming their midfield for their turn in fortunes compared to the last campaign.

Jamie Carragher also addressed the Reds’ issues in the middle of the park last night on Sky Sports, stating that his former club need to sign a player with a similar profile to Gini Wiljnaldum, who was integral to Klopp’s success at Anfield prior to moving to PSG in the summer of 2021.

Liverpool never replaced the Dutch star and have been looking for a similar player ever since, with Carragher hoping that type of star arrives at Anfield soon.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Carragher said Liverpool need to sign a player similar to Wijnaldum as it would stop players running at Liverpool’s defence as that profile can protect the back four better than the likes of Thiago and Harvey Elliott.

Carragher said via the Mirror: “People keep talking about Bellingham and rightly so – he’s going to be one of the best players in world football. If Liverpool don’t get top four then that is going to be a problem but for me, which is maybe as important as a Bellingham type if you can get him, would be a Wijnaldum type. That type of player who alongside a Fabinho can just protect that back four, and stop players running through towards that defence.”