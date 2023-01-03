Chelsea closing in on three signings and trying their best to stay within Financial Fair Play rules

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on three signings as they make significant progress on the details of the fee for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

As well as a deal for Fernandez, the Evening Standard claim the Blues are also close to wrapping up the signings of young French defender Benoit Badiashile and Brazilian midfield wonderkid Andrey Santos.

Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella adds in his tweet below that Chelsea are closer to agreeing a fee with Benfica for Fernandez, though it will involve paying the Argentina international’s hefty transfer fee over a few years in order to stay in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man City summer signing expected to get more chances in the second half of the season
Exclusive: Arsenal have held talks with another transfer target as well as Mudryk
Exclusive: Manchester United would have to pay €70m for forward transfer

Chelsea have been big spenders under new owner Todd Boehly, who funded big-name signings such as Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana during the summer.

CFC could now be set for further big spending on Fernandez, Badiashile and Santos as Graham Potter looks to be backed with plenty of exciting young talent in order to build a team for the future.

MORE: Chelsea ready to HIJACK major Arsenal deal

More Stories Andrey Santos Benoit Badiashile Enzo Fernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.