Chelsea one of three teams interested in signing top Premier League goalkeeper

The number one shirt at Chelsea is up for grabs under Graham Potter but not only between their two current goalkeepers, as the Blues look to sign a player to fill the role ahead of next season.

Edouard Mendy was Chelsea’s undisputed number one under former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel but ever since Potter was appointed manager of the London giants back in September, Kepa Arrizabalaga has been given a second chance at the club between the sticks.

Although the Spaniard has been better than in previous seasons, the 28-year-old is not regarded as a top goalkeeper across Europe and unless Mendy can win back his starting spot, Potter might be forced into the market for a new number one.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea are interested in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The Blues will face competition for the French goalkeeper from both Bayern Munich and Newcastle, but the London club will fancy their chances of luring the shot-stopper to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has proven over the last three seasons to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and is an outstanding talent for someone so young.

Meslier would be a great signing for Chelsea but with a contract at Leeds until 2026, the French goalkeeper will not come cheap.