Chelsea to meet club director in London to discuss a move for 10-goal star

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the 21-year-old winger before the January transfer window closes but it seems that Premier League rivals Chelsea have now joined the race as well.

According to reports, Chelsea are currently in talks with the Ukrainian club regarding a move for Mudryk and they could look to hijack Arsenal’s move for the winger. They are set to meet with the Shakhtar director Darijo Srna in London this week.

Exclusive: Chelsea are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk and could hijack Arsenal's move. Darijo Srna expected in London to meet with the Blues this week. More on @TheSunFootball shortly. #CFC #AFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) January 3, 2023

The Blues will need to add more quality and depth in the attacking areas and the 21-year-old winger could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. A signing like him could help the Blues finish in the top four this season.

Mudryk has been in impressive form for Shakhtar Donetsk this season and he has 10 goals and 8 assists across all competitions. He has managed to impress in the Champions League with the Ukrainian club as well.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old would improve Chelsea in the final third and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

The 21-year-old is a left-sided winger but he can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for Graham Potter.

The opportunity to join the Premier League will be attempting proposition for the player and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to snub a move to Arsenal and join Chelsea instead.