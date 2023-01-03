Chelsea feel they’re getting “tremendous value” with imminent signing

Chelsea reportedly feel the incoming signing of Benoit Badiashile for £33million is “tremendous value”, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

The Blues are closing in on a deal for Badiashile, who is having a medical with the club this week ahead of signing a six-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge, according to Jacobs.

The reporter insists it’s not true that Monaco were asking for as much as £50m, with Chelsea getting the deal done for relatively cheap, with £33m looking like a great piece of business by the west London giants for a young defender with huge potential.

Chelsea’s negotiations ended up going pretty smoothly, it seems, and the club were apparently attracted to the 21-year-old for a variety of reasons, including his aggression and his calmness on the ball.

“Benoit Badiashile is done subject to a medical which takes place this week,” Jacobs said. “He will sign a 6.5-year contract for a fee of around £33m.

“Chelsea are delighted to get this done early in the window and believe the fee is tremendous value. They are right, too, even though he didn’t have too long left on his contract. It was a smooth negotiation and never true Monaco wanted £50m+.

“Chelsea are impressed by Badiashile’s calmness on the ball, aggression and imposing aerial qualities. There is room for improvement as well, especially with his back to goal or anticipating intricate movement around the box.”

Chelsea surely did well to sign a new centre-back this January after the poor form of Kalidou Koulibaly, while Wesley Fofana has had issues with injuries since joining from Leicester City in the summer.