Chelsea have reportedly had dialogue over the potential loan signing of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, but don’t currently see value in the deal.

This is according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, with the reporter explaining that the player’s loan fee and wages are quite high.

Still, Jacobs suggested that Chelsea and other clubs could wait a bit longer to try signing Felix, as his price tag would likely go down towards the end of the January transfer window, with Atletico needing to get the Portugal international off their books.

It remains to be seen if Felix will be a priority for the Blues, however, as Jacobs thinks they may opt for more of a traditional goal-scorer instead, and that certainly seems like a good idea given the club’s current struggles up front.

Chelsea are currently all the way down in 9th in the Premier League table, having netted only 20 goals in 16 games so far, fewer than teams like Fulham, Brentford, Brighton, Leeds and Leicester City.

It’s not clear if Felix would solve all their problems, but it seems the former Benfica youngster could be an option for the west London giants.

“Chelsea have held exploratory dialogue over Felix, but just like Arsenal and Manchester United, they don’t see a huge amount of value in a loan deal,” Jacobs wrote.

“This is because the fee is high and they must cover Felix’s £5.3m wage. Interested clubs are hoping Atleti concede to a ‘give’. This will either be an option to buy or lowering the loan fee. Chelsea think £5m is fair.

“If clubs wait until the end of the window, the price will also drop. This is because Atleti need Felix off their books in the short-term so may soften their stance, plus another month will have passed.

“A loan move now must cover most of January whereas one in the final days of the window will start in February effectively saving a month.”