Premier League forward is one to watch for Chelsea, says journalist

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha could be one to watch for Chelsea in the transfer market in the near future, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, and one imagines there’ll be a lot of top clubs eyeing him up as he’d be a great signing on a free transfer.

Zaha would surely add something to this Chelsea squad, with Graham Potter in need of upgrades on flops such as Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while more recent signings like Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang haven’t done too well either.

Discussing Chelsea transfer targets, Jacobs name-dropped Zaha as one to keep an eye on, saying: “But Chelsea would love to sign a proven Premier League goalscorer who can offer an immediate return to propel them up the table.

Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea?
“Brentford don’t want to sell Ivan Toney mid-season making any deal there tricky. Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is still one to watch, too.”

Zaha struggled at Manchester United earlier in his career, but it would be intriguing to see him get a shot at another spell at a top club.

CFC could be a good platform for him to show what he can do, though with the way Potter’s side are struggling right now, perhaps he’ll consider other more tempting options.

