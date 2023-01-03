Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea transfer “situation could move quickly” as further talks expected

The Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea transfer situation could reportedly move quickly as further talks are expected to take place today, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

Fernandez has been in superb form for Benfica this season, and also shone for Argentina as they won the 2022 World Cup, firmly establishing himself as one of the very finest young players in world football right now.

The 21-year-old would surely strengthen this struggling Chelsea side right now, with the Blues looking in need of an upgrade on ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, both of whom are due to be out of contract this summer.

So what’s the latest on the Fernandez Chelsea transfer saga? Jacobs has stressed that these things take time, especially as it’s early in the transfer window, but also suggested that things could gather pace quickly, depending on internal talks at Benfica over the situation.

“There is no verbal agreement between Chelsea and Benfica for Enzo Fernandez,” Jacobs wrote. “Further talks will take place today and the situation could move quickly.

“But what has been more important than Chelsea-Benfica negotiations in the past 48 hours, is actually internal meetings from senior Benfica leadership. Their board is divided on what approach to take and Chelsea are waiting to hear feedback.

“It’s important to stress, this isn’t Football Manager. Deals of this magnitude don’t usually get done in a matter of hours, especially not so early in the window.”

He added that Fernandez has bought in to the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge, which should help Chelsea’s cause, though the Blues are also prepared to walk away if the deal isn’t right for them.

“At Chelsea’s end they will walk away if the deal doesn’t make financial sense,” Jacobs explained. “They aren’t going to just push, bid big and cave to whatever Benfica want. That is not sensible and sends the wrong message to the market.

“This week is going to provide more clarity but nothing is done yet even though Chelsea have been encouraged by engagement so far. They also have full player buy in which helps.”