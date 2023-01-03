Good morning guys, welcome to today’s edition of the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this in your email inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

AC Milan have improved their proposal to Rafael Leao as they hope to sort out his new contract in the next weeks: an offer of €7m salary net per season is on the table to the player. Milan will also focus on Ismael Bennacer and Olivier Giroud new deals. These are the priorities for 2023.

Al Nassr

First pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at his new home. The 37-year-old recently had his contract terminated at Manchester United and is beginning a new adventure with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after an incredible career in Europe…

Arsenal

Arsenal’s new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk is in excess of €50m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, sources don’t want to enter into details as it could be key moment of the negotiation. Arsenal are pushing, they are trying their best and the player is absolutely keen on the move – Chelsea also had contacts to explore the situation but they’d only act if Arsenal move will collapse. Arsenal remain the priority.

For now, Arsenal’s focus is on Mudryk, but they could discuss the midfield situation later in the transfer window. Despite the links with Danilo they never made an official bid; just following the player, so the situation is still quiet plus Palmeiras don’t need money after selling Endrick.

Arsenal have had contacts with Jorge Mendes over Joao Felix, but the deal is considered too expensive at the moment, with current conditions being around €18-19m between the loan fee and salary to be covered.

Arsenal have triggered the option to extend Bukayo Saka’s contract by one more year, but it’s still a priority for them to give new long-term deals to Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will try to anticipate Caglar Soyuncu deal in January, the plan is clear. Verbal agreement on free transfer for June is almost done, as reported – but Atletico want to discuss with Leicester. Negotiations will take place between the clubs, it’s up to Leicester.

Brighton

Brighton’s Paul Barber on Alexis Mac Allister: “No talks ongoing – and we don’t want any contact. We’re quite happy as we are. We know there is going to be interest in Alexis & Caicedo is one of the top talents. We can’t be surprised.”

Chelsea

Chelsea and AS Monaco have now all the documents in place for the transfer of Benoit Badiashile. Main part of medical done. It’s sealed.

There will be new contacts on Tuesday/Wednesday between Chelsea and Benfica to try to close the Enzo Fernandez deal. It’s a crucial week, as reported earlier.

Chelsea have had some contacts over signing Mykhaylo Mudryk, but it will depend on if negotiations with Arsenal fall through. The player’s priority is Arsenal, but Chelsea are interested and will be there if there is an opportunity.

Gremio

Brazilian fullback Fabio da Silva leaves Nantes to join Gremio on permanent deal. It’s done and sealed, contract will be valid for two years.

The former Man Utd fullback is already in Brazil for medical tests — he’s set to play with Luis Suarez at Gremio.

Hoffenheim

Official, completed. Kasper Dolberg has joined Hoffenheim on loan from Nice, with the option to make the deal permanent. The deal was signed and confirmed as Dolberg wanted to change in January.

Lille

Jonathan David starts 2023 with a goal as he’s reaching 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season. He has double digit goals since he started his professional career in 2018 with Gent.

“It will be difficult to keep him at the club next season”, Paulo Fonseca said.

Lyon

Done deal, official: Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren leaves Zenit Saint Petersburg to join Olympique Lyon on a permanent deal. Contract signed until June 2025 for the former Liverpool player.

Manchester City

Manchester City have no plans to change the current squad, so at the moment I don’t see Kalvin Phillips leaving. He’s been injured and not in good form, this is why he wasn’t playing – I’m sure Pep Guardiola will try to give him more minutes in the second part of the season.

Bernardo Silva on his future: “In June we’ll talk again to see what’s best. I’m focused on City project and my contract would end at 31. I won’t hide that my goal in recent years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project.”

Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with a number of strikers, and the latest is Randal Kolo Muani. Still, in January it is more than difficult for any club – there is no intention from Eintracht Frankfurt to sell the player, and his price tag is around €70m. I think Kolo Muani alongside Jonathan David is one to watch for the summer.

Erik ten Hag on new striker for Man United: “There will be many games to follow, so I think there is a need for a new striker. We need one who can have an impact, otherwise you are just burning money and you don’t strengthen the squad.”

Newcastle United

Newcastle are one of the teams in the race for Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda, as reported last week, though Juventus and Borussia Dortmund could provide competition. Newcastle are exploring new right-back options on the market and have already had first contacts for Fresneda.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keen on sending Australian talent Garang Kuol out on loan: “Garang needs to go and play, it’s the priority. We’re working to find a solution, it’s be at a very good level and with a good club and a good coach.”

Roma

Jose Mourinho as new Portugal head coach? AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “There are always links on Mourinho as new Portugal coach, it’s not the first time. We expect Jose to continue here as Roma manager, for sure.”

Tottenham

I think Antonio Conte has been very honest. Young players with normal salary, and not crazy signings. This will be the mission for Spurs. In my opinion, they need at least one right-back and one centre-back to compete at the best level but it’s not easy in January.

There are no talks between Sao Paulo and Tottenham for Lucas Moura, as things stand. The Brazilian winger could stay at Spurs until the end of the season and then leave as free agent in June, this is the current expectation.

Valencia

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso: “Nico will undergo surgery in Barcelona and he will be out for almost three months. The club knows that now we need a new midfielder — Nahitan Nandez is an option, it’s true”.

Talks are now ongoing to explore conditions for the Uruguayan.