Fabrizio Romano states Liverpool are keeping tabs on French midfielder ahead of summer window

Many clubs around Europe are keeping up to date with the career of Borussia Mochengladbach’s Manu Kone as a summer move is likely for the French midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old could move during the summer transfer window with clubs such as Bayern Munich, Newcastle, PSG and Liverpool all keeping an eye on Kone’s situation in Germany.

The Reds are said to be still targeting Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as their number one target, but should the England international opt for a move elsewhere, the arrival of Kone to Anfield could be a scenario that plays out.

Many top clubs are following French big talent Manu Kone. Been told summer is move most likely plan for player, agents and ‘Gladbach. ???? #transfers FC Bayern, Newcastle, PSG and also Liverpool (Bellingham remains their n1 priority) are well informed on Kone’s situation. pic.twitter.com/zjFqcHytI5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

Liverpool are in desperate need of a midfielder and have been linked to many over the last two transfer windows. Kone is out of contract with Monchengladbach in 2025 and has taken big strides in the game over the last two seasons – hence the interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Should the Reds miss out on Bellingham, Kone is a route the Premier League giants could go down and seeing as the French star would not be as expensive as their number one target, that could allow Liverpool to bring in another midfield star as well.