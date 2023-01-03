Enzo Fernandez is a name on everybody’s lips following the Argentine’s successful campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the midfielder is now in line for a big move to Chelsea.

Many of England’s biggest clubs were linked with a move for the Benfica star in the build-up to the winter transfer window, but in recent days it has emerged that Chelsea look set to sign the 21-year-old in January in a deal that could set the Blues back £112m, states talkSPORT.

Fernandez only joined Benfica during the summer but his performances in Qatar have accelerated his progress, resulting in Chelsea paying £6m more than his £106m buyout clause in order to secure the World Cup winner’s signature ahead of their rivals.

With the 21-year-old set to move to England, Benfica fans have now turned on the midfielder, but not as a result of him wanting to move in January.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Fernandez is expected to be handed a heavy fine by Benfica for breaching disciplinary regulations after the midfielder travelled to Argentina to celebrate the New Year without their permission.

The report adds that the Portuguese club’s fans have also turned on the star, urging them to sell the midfielder in January- although it is known that this is likely to happen.

Fernandez looks certain to join Chelsea in the next few weeks but despite this, the 21-year-old star will not want to leave Benfica on bad terms with the club’s fans.