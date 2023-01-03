“One hell of a price” – Gary Neville weighs in on Chelsea’s pursuit of midfielder

Chelsea are closing in on signing Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues’ pursuit of Fernandez is well documented and with the potential deal believed to be entering its closing stages, the South American appears on course to become the Premier League’s most expensive-ever signing.

After enjoying a hugely impressive World Cup campaign in Qatar with Argentina, Fernandez, who not only lifted the prestigious trophy but was also crowned the tournament’s best young player, has seen his stock go through the roof.

Undoubtedly admired by most of Europe’s top clubs, it is Chelsea who have acted first as they look to bolster their midfield following a disappointing run of form under new manager Graham Potter.

Although a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge has yet to be confirmed, with owner Todd Boehly working on finalising a suitable payment structure, it is expected that Fernandez will make an eye-watering switch worth around £112m (€127m), and pundit Gary Neville has reacted to that news.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former Manchester United defender weighed in on reports that Chelsea are close to smashing England’s transfer record, suggesting that the midfielder’s proposed fee is ‘one hell of a price’ but the retired full-back did go on to admit that Benfica’s number 13 is ‘a very good player’.

Are Chelsea paying €127m for Enzo Fernandez? That’s one hell of a price. A very good player but bloody hell! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 3, 2023

