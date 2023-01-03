“I think they will get him” – West Ham on verge of signing 12-cap England star

West Ham United are in line to sign Michael Keane from Everton.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, who believes the Hammers could look to bring the former Man United defender to the London Stadium during the January transfer window.

Keane, 29, still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal at Goodison Park, but following a period of being out of favour with manager Frank Lampard, the 29-year-old could look to move on in search of more playing time.

Speaking about the possibility of David Moyes bring the English defender to the Hammers, Brown, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I think he’s quite an underrated player who would fit quite well into that back four, I could see this one happening.

“There’s a deal to be done there, definitely. If West Ham want him badly enough, I think they’ll get him in January.”

