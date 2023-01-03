(Video) “In the team tomorrow” – Dean Saunders urges Man United star to join Spurs

Harry Maguire’s Man United career looks to be coming to an end.

The experienced defender, although very much in favour at international level, has fallen way down in Erik Ten Hag’s pecking order.

Losing his place recently to Luke Shaw, who has been instructed to fill in at centre-back, Maguire, who has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, looks destined to leave Old Trafford sooner rather than later.

MORE: “One hell of a price” – Gary Neville weighs in on Chelsea’s pursuit of midfielder

Speaking about the possibility of seeing Maguire secure a transfer elsewhere, former striker Dean Saunders, who spoke live on TalkSPORT, admitted Ten Hag is making it ‘obvious’ the 29-year-old has no future with the 20-time league winners and has highlighted Spurs as an ideal destination for the former Leicester City man.