Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has given a brutal assessment of what went wrong for the Reds in their 3-1 defeat away to Brentford last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were far from good enough, with Brentford clearly the better side overall as they dealt a potentially significant blow to Liverpool’s top four hopes.

Robertson said Liverpool were lacking in pretty much every department when he spoke after the game, with the Scotland international also seeming to suggest that the players simply didn’t follow the instructions that were given to them beforehand.

“Obviously we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. It’s as simple as that,” Robertson said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“We didn’t have any runners in-behind, we didn’t have anyone high and wide, we didn’t have anyone in spaces, we couldn’t keep the ball, we lost the second balls, balls in-behind they dealt with, set-pieces they dealt with.

“So yeah, when you all add all those things up, you’re never going to get a result at this place. We knew what Brentford are good at, it’s not hard to work out what they’re good at, and they’re very consistent at it. We were prepared as to what we were expecting but obviously just struggled with it.

“Set-pieces were a huge weapon for them, the first two goals came from that, that’s hugely disappointing from our point of view. You go in at half-time at 2-0 down and you have to fight an uphill battle.

“We tried, the first 15-20 minutes of the second half I thought we pushed well, we got a goal, we obviously got one chalked off, we had a couple of half chances and then we started to commit more bodies forward the later it got and we got hit on the counter-attack.

“I don’t think we can have any complaints about the result today, about where the three points went, I think Brentford deserved it and that’s why we find ourselves in the position that we’re in.”

Liverpool fans will be dismayed to hear this from Robertson, with the team looking in need of a major rebuilding job after the success of the last few years.

Klopp built a world class team that won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, while they also picked up a domestic cup double last season.

Now, however, it seems much of the squad has peaked, and recent signings have not proven quite as successful so far.