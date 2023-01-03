Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain name-drops Sadio Mane following major setback for Liverpool against Brentford

Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a decent impact for the Reds last night despite their poor result and performance against Brentford.

The former Arsenal man scored a header against Brentford, and he spoke afterwards about how much he’s learned watching Sadio Mane play that position in recent years.

“I’ve watched Sadio and Mo play that position for years and one thing that they have both done outstandingly well is provide goals for the team,” he said.

“It’s a bit different when Darwin is playing through the middle because he’s such a threat in behind. When Bobby plays that role he usually drops a bit deeper and fills that half space.

“That has been my role from there, being the one who drops deep and tries to link but ultimately get up with Darwin and Mo’s pace and get in and around the box.

“That’s the thing the last few games I’ve been missing, that real goal threat, so it was nice to sort of get that chance and take it tonight – it’s just a shame it doesn’t mean anything.”

Liverpool sold Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer in what increasingly looks like a big mistake.