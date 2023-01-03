Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is not expected to leave the club in the January transfer window, despite some speculation to the contrary.

The England international has endured a difficult start to life at Man City since his move from Leeds United in the summer, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he doesn’t think the player will be on the move this winter.

Phillips looked a quality performer at Leeds and surely has it in him to make an impact at City, but it’s just not happened for him so far, with Romano explaining that it’s been down to a combination of fitness and form.

Still, Romano is expecting a quiet January for City with both ins and outs, so it seems he’s not particularly convinced by transfer rumours linking Phillips with West Ham, such as the recent report from Football Insider.

Instead, it seems Pep Guardiola could be set to give the 27-year-old more opportunities in the second half of the season.

“Manchester City have no plans to change the current squad, so at the moment I don’t see Kalvin Phillips leaving,” Romano said.

“He’s been injured and not in good form, this is why he wasn’t playing – I’m sure Pep Guardiola will try to give him more minutes in the second part of the season.”