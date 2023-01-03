Exclusive: Manchester United would have to pay €70m for forward transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could find it difficult to get a transfer done for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing.

The France international has impressed in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Addressing the recent links with Man Utd, Romano played down the idea of Kolo Muani moving this January, saying that his asking price would likely be as high as €70million, and that it might be worth keeping an eye on the 24-year-old as one to move in the summer instead.

United urgently need to make signings up front as soon as possible, with Erik ten Hag short of depth in that department after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while other attacking players like Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony haven’t been consistent enough for some time now.

Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring for France at the World Cup
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano offers clue about Tottenham’s January transfer plans
Exclusive: Arsenal at crucial moment in talks over €50m+ transfer as Chelsea also make contact
Manchester United target available for just €12m in January as Erik ten Hag plots move for striker

MUFC fans would surely welcome Kolo Muani, but it may have to wait for the next transfer window.

“Manchester United have been linked with a number of strikers, and the latest is Randal Kolo Muani,” Romano said.

“Still, in January it is more than difficult for any club – there is no intention from Eintracht Frankfurt to sell the player, and his price tag is around €70m.

“I think Kolo Muani alongside Jonathan David is one to watch for the summer.”

More Stories Randal Kolo Muani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.