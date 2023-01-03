Exclusive: Manchester United would have to pay €70m for forward transfer

Manchester United could find it difficult to get a transfer done for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing.

The France international has impressed in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Addressing the recent links with Man Utd, Romano played down the idea of Kolo Muani moving this January, saying that his asking price would likely be as high as €70million, and that it might be worth keeping an eye on the 24-year-old as one to move in the summer instead.

United urgently need to make signings up front as soon as possible, with Erik ten Hag short of depth in that department after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while other attacking players like Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony haven’t been consistent enough for some time now.

MUFC fans would surely welcome Kolo Muani, but it may have to wait for the next transfer window.

“Manchester United have been linked with a number of strikers, and the latest is Randal Kolo Muani,” Romano said.

“Still, in January it is more than difficult for any club – there is no intention from Eintracht Frankfurt to sell the player, and his price tag is around €70m.

“I think Kolo Muani alongside Jonathan David is one to watch for the summer.”