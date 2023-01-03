Manchester United are reportedly set to consider a transfer move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front in the near future after losing Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes Jadon Sancho, Anthony and Anthony Martial have been inconsistent for a while now.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd will look into Depay as an option up front, while the Netherlands international was also mentioned as someone likely to be a target for Chelsea soon, as per the Evening Standard.

Depay had a spell at United as a youngster and struggled to show his best form, but he was superb at Lyon for a few years before joining Barcelona, where he’s once again been a bit below-par.

Still, Depay could be a useful option to give Erik ten Hag more options in attack, while Chelsea also can’t afford to be too picky after the poor form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

The Athletic add that MUFC held some talks over signing Depay in the summer, though it was pushed more from the player’s end.