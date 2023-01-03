‘I think they will get him’ – West Ham on verge of signing 12-cap England star

West Ham United are reportedly looking likely to seal the transfer of Everton defender Michael Keane.

The Hammers have been linked with Keane for some time, with the England international looking ideal to strengthen David Moyes’ side in defence after an unconvincing start to the season.

Journalist Paul Brown seems to think West Ham will end up getting Keane.

“I think he’s quite an underrated player who would fit quite well into that back four, I could see this one happening,” Brown told Give Me Sport. “There’s a deal to be done there, definitely.

“If West Ham want him badly enough, I think they’ll get him in January.”

