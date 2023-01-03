Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.

Meslier has proven himself to be a capable goalkeeper in the Premier League and it is no surprise that his performances have attracted the attention of Newcastle and Chelsea. The Magpies could definitely use a top-quality keeper and Meslier could sort out their goalkeeping position for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to lose Edouard Mendy at the end of the season and the Frenchman could be his replacement at Stamford bridge.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs can agree on a deal with Leeds before the January window closes.

Meslier is likely to be tempted to join a top club and the opportunity to move to Chelsea and Newcastle will be attempting proposition for him.

Chelsea are one of the most successful English clubs in recent years and Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world. The Magpies will be able to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons. Both clubs would represent a significant step up for the French goalkeeper and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.