Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.

Meslier has proven himself to be a capable goalkeeper in the Premier League and it is no surprise that his performances have attracted the attention of Newcastle and Chelsea. The Magpies could definitely use a top-quality keeper and Meslier could sort out their goalkeeping position for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to lose Edouard Mendy at the end of the season and the Frenchman could be his replacement at Stamford bridge.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea to meet club director in London to discuss a move for 10-goal star
Video: Casemiro meets wonderful Eriksen cross to give Man United lead vs Bournemouth
Video: Man United’s Lisandro Martinez receives lovely reception on Old Trafford return

It will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs can agree on a deal with Leeds before the January window closes.

Meslier is likely to be tempted to join a top club and the opportunity to move to Chelsea and Newcastle will be attempting proposition for him.

Chelsea are one of the most successful English clubs in recent years and Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world. The Magpies will be able to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons. Both clubs would represent a significant step up for the French goalkeeper and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

More Stories Illan Meslier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.