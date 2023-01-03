Newcastle interested in signing £12.5m-rated defensive midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Argentine defensive midfielder Alan Varela.

According to TNTSports journalist Marcos Bonocore, the Magpies are keen on signing Varela and they will have to pay his $15 million release clause, which works out to £12.5 million.

Alan Varela sigue despertando intereses internacionales. Sumemos al Newcastle. Por ahora, nada formal le fue presentado ni a él ni a su representante. Para que salga, a Boca deben ingresarle mínimamente 15 millones de dólares netos por la cláusula de rescisión. — Marcos Bonocore (@marcosbonocore) January 2, 2023

The Premier League side will need to add more quality and depth to their side Varela could be a useful addition this month.

The highly-rated defensive midfielder could be an alternative to the injured Jonjo Shelvey and he could partner Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of Eddie Howe’s midfield.

Varela is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. The asking price seems reasonable in today’s market and the young midfielder should be able to justify it in the coming seasons.

If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, the move could look like a real bargain at the end of the season.

Newcastle have been fantastic this season and they have a good chance of securing Champions League qualification. The right additions in January could help the Magpies continue their momentum during the second half of the season as well.

The midfield is an area that needs reinforcements and Howe should look to sign the 21-year-old in the coming days.

Varela is likely to improve under Howe’s tutelage and he has the ability to develop into an important first-team player for Newcastle.

At the reported price, the move wouldn’t be much of a gamble either and the transfer would have a huge potential upside if the player fulfils his potential.