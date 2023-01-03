Phil Hay confirms Leeds interest in 110-goal striker after Wober signing

Despite already announcing the signing of Max Wober from RB Salzburg, Leeds United are not yet done in the January transfer market.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who claims the Whites have now turned their attention to bringing in a new striker.

One player believed to be high up on the Whites’ transfer shortlist is 24-year-old Coventry forward Viktor Gyokeres.

“He’s been linked before and Orta has definitely has had an eye on him,” said on the Phil Hay Show.

“He’s kind of been in the ether in the same way that Che Adams at Southampton has been as well.

“To my mind, he clearly scores goals and clearly has something about him. He clearly would fit the model that Leeds tend to go for.”

Since joining Coventry from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago, Gyokeres, who has 18 months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 91 matches, in all competitions, however, more impressively, the 24-year-old boasts 110 professional career goals already.