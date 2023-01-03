Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United striker Chris Wood this month.

The 31-year-old New Zealand international has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football once again.

The player has been linked with a return to Elland Road this month and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure an agreement with the Magpies before the January window closes.

Meanwhile, popular pundit Paul Robinson has now revealed to Football Insider that Chris Wood could be a quality acquisition for Leeds United during the second half of the season.

“Wood has only been there for a short space of time. “It would be a big coup if Leeds could prize him away but I would be surprised if Newcastle let him go. We all know Callum Wilson struggles with his fitness. “Wood has shown in the past two games that he can more than compete at this level. “January will be a difficult window for Newcastle. I think they will get priced out of the market for a lot of players. Given their league position, I think club’s will ask them to overpay for players. “Wood still has a big part to play until now and the end of the season. There will be game time for him. He has a lifespan at Newcastle but I do not see him leaving this season.”

Wood has the experience of playing for relegation-threatened teams and his experience could be vital for Leeds.

Furthermore, he is a proven Premier League striker who could make an instant impact at Elland Road during the second half of the season. Also, he has played for Leeds before and he knows the club well. He is likely to settle in quickly.

Given his situation at Newcastle, he is unlikely to be an expensive addition either. It would be a no-brainer for the Premier League side to sign the New Zealand striker and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.