Premier League manager speaks about his player being linked with move to Liverpool in January

Liverpool are reportedly back in the market for Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and the midfielder’s manager, Julen Lopetegui, has been speaking about the star’s future.

The Reds have been following the Portuguese midfielder for some time and were linked with a move for Nunes during the summer before the Wolves star decided to make the switch to Molineux from Sporting CP.

A report from the Telegraph has stated that Liverpool will try to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield throughout the next few weeks, having failed to do so over the course of the summer, as Jurgen Klopp is in desperate need of another midfielder.

Speaking about the potential departure of Nunes in January, Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui has said that the 24-year-old is happy at the club.

The Spaniard said via Fabrizio Romano: “We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s a Wolves player and he’s so happy to be here.”

Every manager is expected to say something similar to this regarding transfers but this move would be a strange one for Liverpool to complete, considering they passed on the opportunity just months ago.