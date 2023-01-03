Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk for weeks now.

According to reports, the Gunners submitted a bid of around €60 million for the winger recently but the Ukrainian club have decided to turn it down.

A report from Tutto Mercato Web now claims that the Gunners have come forward with an improved offer for the 21 year old winger but it is still inadequate for the Ukrainian club.

Arsenal had offered €40 million for the 21-year-old initially and the Ukrainian club would have received €20 million on top of that, in performance-related bonuses.

The report from Tutto Mercato Web does not mention the exact details of the improved offer but it seems that Shakhtar Donetsk are holding out for a package of around €70 million.

The Gunners need to Improve their attacking unit and Mudryk would be a sensational acquisition for them in the long run. The 21-year-old can play on either flank and he has 10 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions this season.

With Gabriel Jesus currently sidelined with an injury, Mikel Arteta needs another reliable attacker at his disposal. Mudryk could slot into the left-wing position leaving Gabriel Martinelli to lead the line in the absence of his compatriot.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to raise their offer again and finalize the transfer before the January window closes. The Gunners are fighting for the Premier League title and they cannot afford to take any risks when it comes to improving their squad.