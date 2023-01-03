Shakira aims thinly-veiled dig at Gerard Pique in New Year’s message on Instagram

Shakira has appeared to aim a dig at her former partner Gerard Pique, just months after their high-profile break-up.

The former Barcelona defender had been in a long-term relationship with the Colombian pop star, but they suddenly separated towards the end of last year.

Shakira has now addressed the wounds we have going into the New Year, and also spoke about betrayal in a post to her Instagram followers, in what seems to be a dig at Pique over his role in the break-up.

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” Shakira wrote.

“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.

“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth, because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.