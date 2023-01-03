Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into the kind of players Tottenham might be in for in this January’s transfer window.

It’s not been a particularly positive period for Spurs recently, with Antonio Conte’s side suffering a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in their last game, making it just two wins from their last seven games in the Premier League.

Writing in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano says he thinks Tottenham need a new right-back and centre-back this winter, whilst suggesting they will look for young players who wouldn’t command a huge salary.

“I think Antonio Conte has been very honest. Young players with normal salary, and not crazy signings,” Romano said.

“This will be the mission for Spurs. In my opinion, they need at least one right back and one centre back to compete at the best level but it’s not easy in January.”

It’s been a little quiet in terms of Tottenham transfer news recently, and it seems Romano also doesn’t have specific names to report on just yet, so it will be interesting to see what Fabio Paratici and co. can put together in the coming weeks.

Conte did great work to help Spurs qualify for the Champions League last season, but it looks like further reinforcements will be needed this January to help things improve in the second half of this campaign.