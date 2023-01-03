Video: Casemiro meets wonderful Eriksen cross to give Man United lead vs Bournemouth

Man United have taken the lead at Old Trafford in their clash with Bournemouth after Casemiro put the home side in front. 

Erik ten Hag’s side could move up to third with a win tonight and have gotten off to a good start thanks to Casemiro.

The midfielder connected with a wonderful cross from Christian Eriksen and finished impeccably past Mark Travers in the Bournemouth net.

The goal was the Brazilian’s first at Old Trafford and Man United fans will hope for many more from a player they have quickly fallen in love with.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

