Video: Cristiano Ronaldo says he rejected many offers from Europe because he promised Al-Nassr

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said during his first press conference as an Al-Nassr player that he rejected many clubs around the world in order to join the Saudi Arabian club.

The 37-year-old was left go by Manchester United in November as a result of an interview he did with Piers Morgan and struggled to find a team after the World Cup before joining Al-Nassr – despite telling Morgan that he wanted to keep playing at the highest level.

GOAL states Ronaldo wanted to return to Real Madrid after leaving Man United but the call from the Bernabeu didn’t come.

However, the superstar said during his first press conference as an Al-Nassr player today that he rejected many clubs around the world in order to make the move – which many will be sceptical about.

Ronaldo said: “I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club.”