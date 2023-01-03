Video: Luke Shaw doubles Man United’s lead after long run upfield

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Man United are 2-0 up against Bournemouth at Old Trafford thanks to a rare goal from left-back Luke Shaw. 

The Red Devils took the lead in the first half after a goal from Casemiro and it was Shaw who scored the second early in the second half of the match.

The goal came after the England international went on a long run upfield before eventually rounding off the move with a nice finish from a low cross from Garnacho.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

