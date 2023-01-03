Video: Man United’s Donny van de Beek suffers horrible leg injury which could sideline star for a long time

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Man United were 3-0 winners over Bournemouth on Tuesday night at Old Trafford but the match saw Donny van de Beek suffer a nasty injury that could keep him out for some time. 

The incident occurred towards the end of the first half as the Dutch midfielder was tackled heavily by Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi. Footage shows the 25-year-old’s leg bending in a nasty way and it looks like it could be a serious injury which could possibly keep Van de Beek out for some time.

The midfielder was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho following the incident and it is just another piece of bad luck in Van de Beek’s story.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

