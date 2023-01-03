Video: Man United’s Lisandro Martinez receives lovely reception on Old Trafford return

Lisandro Martinez returned to Old Trafford tonight for Man United’s clash with Bournemouth and received a lovely reception from the Old Trafford faithful and his teammates after becoming a World champion with Argentina.

Argentina and Lionel Messi achieved their dream in Qatar and the stars of that winning team have been returning to their clubs over the last few days.

Martinez has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford following his move from Ajax last summer and the Man United fans gave their World champion a lovely reception on his return.

