Video: Marcus Rashford continues incredible form with third Man United goal vs Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford continues incredible form with third Man United goal vs Bournemouth

Man United have cruised to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford with the third goal coming from the man in form, Marcus Rashford. 

The victory at Old Trafford makes it four wins in a row for Erik ten Hag’s side as the Red Devils go level on points with Newcastle in third and look to be serious contenders for a top-four finish.

Goals from Casemiro and Luke Shaw put the home side into a 2-0 lead before Rashford put the cherry on the win – his third goal in as many matches.

