Video: Marcus Rashford continues incredible form with third Man United goal vs Bournemouth

Man United have cruised to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford with the third goal coming from the man in form, Marcus Rashford.

The victory at Old Trafford makes it four wins in a row for Erik ten Hag’s side as the Red Devils go level on points with Newcastle in third and look to be serious contenders for a top-four finish.

Goals from Casemiro and Luke Shaw put the home side into a 2-0 lead before Rashford put the cherry on the win – his third goal in as many matches.

Shaw -> Fernandes -> Rashford ?? pic.twitter.com/dRXYctKey5 — United Clip (@unitedclip) January 3, 2023

Marcus Rashford scores AGAIN! That's a goal in each of Manchester United's three Premier League matches since the World Cup ended. ?: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/OnnCqWlEr9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports