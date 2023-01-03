(Video) Woods hails one major Arteta decision and says Arsenal star ‘one of best in league’

TalkSPORT and Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods has heaped the praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his decision to not only sign Martin Odegaard but to also hand the Norweigan the side’s captaincy.

Odegaard, 24, is enjoying a fine campaign for the Gunners. Scoring seven and providing five assists in his last 15 Premier League appearances, the Norway international is undoubtedly one of the Londoners’ most important players.

Arsenal, as a team, are very much in this season’s title race, and currently sitting top of the table, seven points clear of Manchester City, it is fair to say that the Gunners are on course to lift their first domestic trophy since 2004, and should their form continue, Woods believes Odegaard will be instrumental.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT about the former Real Madrid starlet, Woods, a self-confessed Arsenal fan, said: “I think that was an inspired move to give him [Odegaard] the captaincy.

“I’ve not seen an Arsenal team this connected to each other for years – for years and years.

“[…] What we’re seeing at the moment, I just think is absolutely marvellous. I don’t think he’s far off being one of the best players in the league at all. I think he is one of the best players in the league.

“I think he’s so key to everything as well – his vision, his passing, the way he kind of knits things together, some of his clever little bits of play as well. I think he is such a special player.”