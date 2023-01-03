West Ham United are interested in signing the Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic this month.

According to a report from the Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, the 26-year-old is on David Moyes’s radar and the Londoners will have to pay £13 million to secure his services.

Meanwhile, West Ham striker Nikola Vlasic is on loan at the Italian club, and Torino are expected to sign him for a fee of around £13 million. The report adds that the Hammers could sign the Serbian midfielder for a similar fee this month.

Lukic was an important player for his country in the World Cup and he could help the Hammers improve in the middle of the park. West Ham are in need of midfield reinforcements and the 26-year-old Serbian international could prove to be a quality acquisition. Lukic will add defensive cover as well as creativity in the midfield.

He has impressed for the Italian club this season and Lukic has the quality to thrive in English football as well. Lukic has three goals and an assist to his name for Torino this season.

The Hammers need to bring in a quality upgrade on Tomas Soucek and the 26-year-old Serbian could prove to be a useful addition to Moyes’s squad.