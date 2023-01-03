West Ham United have been linked with a number of attackers in recent weeks and it appears that the Premier League side have been offered the chance to sign a couple of forwards.

According to the West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee, the Premier League side have been offered two strikers recently but David Moyes is unlikely to bring in reinforcements this month.

Apparently, the Scottish manager is happy with his squad despite the poor start to the season and he’s unlikely to make any significant moves during the January transfer window. West Ham could certainly use attacking reinforcements in January and Moyes should look to bring in at least one reliable goal-scorer this month.

“In terms of signings a couple of forwards have been offered to West Ham,” he said. “I don’t know how true this is but David Moyes is apparently not keen on the ones who have been offered. “I think if we can get a good deal for Brereton-Diaz at Blackburn we might look at him. I’ve also mentioned Thuram at Gladbach possibly, but at the moment it appears that Moyes is going to stick with the squad he has.”

The likes of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have not been able to score goals consistently and the Hammers have struggled in the final third this season. A quality striker is the need of the hour for the London club.

Bringing in a quality striker this month could transform the London club’s fortunes during the second half of the season.