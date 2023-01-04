Manchester United ace could still be sold despite surprise recent improvement

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly still be on his way out of the club in this January’s transfer window, despite being more involved in recent games and putting in some strong performances.

The 25-year-old hasn’t really developed as many would’ve hoped since his big move from Crystal Palace a few years ago, and Diogo Dalot has generally been ahead of him in the pecking order, particularly this season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Still, it now seems like Wan-Bissaka is getting more opportunities, and some fans may have hoped this would give him a fresh start at Old Trafford.

It seems, however, that it remains possible for Wan-Bissaka to leave Man Utd this January amid interest from several clubs, according to The Athletic.

Wan-Bissaka could surely be a fine signing for some mid-table sides in the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the coming weeks.

United may also be pleased by the England Under-21 international’s improvement in form as it could attract buyers and perhaps enable them to charge more from his sale.