Antonio Conte has told Tottenham to get him €45m star from Portugal

Tottenham Hotspur will be in the market throughout January in order to strengthen their squad for a push towards their goals during the second half of the season with manager Antonio Conte telling the London club to get him a certain star.

Spurs have struggled of late and their recent run of form has seen them slip out of the top four with Conte showing his frustration on several occasions – especially after the defeat to Aston Villa.

The Italian coach wants investment at the club and has told Tottenham’s board to get him Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro in order to add more quality to the right-hand side of his team, reports AS.

The wing-backs are key to Conte’s system and Porro has proven to be a real talent in Portugal this season – scoring two goals and providing a further 10 assists across 21 matches.

However, the report states that a major obstacle in any potential deal is Sporting’s asking price with the Portuguese club demanding that any interested party pay the 23-year-old’s release clause of €45m.

Tottenham do not intend to pay this figure and will try to negotiate a lower fee for the Spanish star.

There is a long way to go in any deal for Porro but it is clear that the right-back is a player that Conte is a fan of.