Antonio Conte unveils what was said at halftime after Tottenham’s poor first half against Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur produced an impressive display in the second half of their clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night to steamroll the Eagels 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

Spurs came into the match in poor form having lost 2-0 to Aston Villa last Sunday but grabbed all three points to end their rut and keep in touch with the top four of the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s side started the game well but drifted as the first half went on and it would have had Tottenham fans worried following recent results.

However, Spurs scored four goals in the second half and after the match, Conte revealed what was said at halftime.

Tottenham’s Antonio Conte reveals what was said at halftime vs Crystal Palace

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Conte spoke about Spurs’ first half display and stated that he told his team to continue to play with the ball throughout the second 45.

The Italian stated via the Evening Standard: “The message was to continue to play, because we started the game very well.

“In the second part of the first half we lost a bit of the possession. I said to the team that it was really, really important to continue to play the ball, to move the ball from one side to another side and find space to attack.

“It was good, we played a good game. I’m happy because our strikers scored – Harry scored twice, Sonny finally scored. It was really important for him, because we’re talking about a player that needs to feel confident in himself.”