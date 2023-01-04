Exclusive: Arsenal want to sign replacement if 31-year-old seals transfer away

Arsenal are not currently close to allowing Cedric Soares to seal a transfer to Fulham, and would want a replacement if the Portuguese full-back were to leave.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the Gunners possibly set to sell Soares, though it seems it’s not as straightforward as some other reports have suggested.

Romano also confirmed Fulham want Soares, who has not been a regular for Mikel Arteta’s side for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium, so it seems there is a possibility he’ll be on the move this January, depending on what Arsenal can do in the market.

“It’s a possibility for Cedric Soares to leave Arsenal this month. Fulham want Cedric but there’s still no agreement with Arsenal,” Romano explained.

“It depends on the salary, but there is also no agreement on that yet. Arsenal are also keen to make sure they have an alternative if Cedric leaves.”

Soares was previously a key player for Southampton, but he never looked like he’d be first choice for a club like Arsenal, so it’s surely a good idea for him to leave if he wants to play more regularly in the Premier League.